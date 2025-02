The delegation was led by Caroline Rowett, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner, and Rajinder Nagarkoti, Political, Press and Projects Adviser for the UK Government. They briefed the Chief Minister regarding ongoing and potential collaborations between the UK and Himachal Pradesh across several sectors.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister expressed keen interest in exploring partnerships in AgriTech, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, tourism, dairy sector, food processing, data storage and water resource management. He emphasised the importance of leveraging the UK’s expertise in these fields to drive mutual growth and development.

Sukhu directed the officers concerned to coordinate further meetings with the UK delegation, ensuring that the proposed collaborations were effectively explored and implemented.

Focus of the talks was the export of turmeric from Himachal Pradesh to the UK, with the Chief Minister showing strong interest in facilitating this trade opportunity.

Rowett highlighted the UK’s investments in Himachal Pradesh, mentioning an agro-industry investment in Kullu and the establishment of an Indian operation by a Scottish distillery in the state.