UK envoy calls on minister for trade, investment

Shimla, November 18
Himachal Pradesh will explore the possibility of trade investment with the United Kingdom (UK), especially in areas like handloom.
British Deputy High Commission based in Chandigarh Caroline Rowett met Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan to hold discussions to promote trade investment between the UK and Himachal.
The minister said that the focus would be on the handloom industry, given similar weather conditions in Himachal and the UK. “Given a similar climate, the UK can emerge as a strong market for Himachal’s handloom products,” he added.
Chauhan said that a delegation, including government representatives and premium brands like Bhuttico, would be part of it. He added that land allotment to RR Agro Ltd, Kullu, would be expedited. Its products are in great demand in the UK.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers
Army joins in laying 320m track for installation of machine ...
Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’
Statements of students, parents, teachers match up
ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations
Investigation to be completed in 10 days, ADGP wants victims...