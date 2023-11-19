UK envoy calls on minister for trade, investment

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 18

Himachal Pradesh will explore the possibility of trade investment with the United Kingdom (UK), especially in areas like handloom.

British Deputy High Commission based in Chandigarh Caroline Rowett met Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan to hold discussions to promote trade investment between the UK and Himachal.

The minister said that the focus would be on the handloom industry, given similar weather conditions in Himachal and the UK. “Given a similar climate, the UK can emerge as a strong market for Himachal’s handloom products,” he added.

Chauhan said that a delegation, including government representatives and premium brands like Bhuttico, would be part of it. He added that land allotment to RR Agro Ltd, Kullu, would be expedited. Its products are in great demand in the UK.

