UKRAINE CRISIS: 441 Himachali students evacuated, nine students yet to return

Shimla, March 9
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that 441 Himachali students had returned from Ukraine while nine were yet to be brought back.
Thakur said in the Vidhan Sabha that seven students were staying in Poland and Slovakia, while two others were still stranded in Sumy in Ukraine. “Efforts are on to shift these nine students to safer locations via the western border of Ukraine,” he added.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Russian and Ukrainian presidents to facilitate a safe passage for Indians,” he said. —
