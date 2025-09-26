President of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), UK, Kamal Dhaliwal and vice-president Gurminder Randhawa, along with the IOC UK team, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in London yesterday evening.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister apprised them of various initiatives undertaken by the Himachal Government in the fields of health, education, tourism and environmental conservation. He said that due to the pragmatic efforts of the government, Himachal had reached the fifth rank from 21st in providing quality education to students.

Sukhu said that the people of Himachal Pradesh were facing adverse effects of climate change and the state government had initiated several measures to mitigate its impact. He added that the state government was extending all possible assistance to disaster-affected families from its own resources.

Advertisement

Dhaliwal lauded the state government’s vision and commended the commitment of the state government to sustainable growth and prosperity that would be pioneering for other states. Dehra MLA and Chief Minister's wife Kamlesh Thakur, IOC general secretary Vikram Duhan, Sandeep Soni, Mohammed Khaleelullah, Yash Solanki, Rupinder Gill and Pammi Cheema were also present.