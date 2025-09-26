DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / UK's Indian Overseas Congress team calls on Sukhu in London

UK's Indian Overseas Congress team calls on Sukhu in London

Himachal has jumped to fifth rank from 21st in providing quality education to students, CM tells delegation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
s, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President of the Indian Overseas Congress, UK, Kamal Dhaliwal and vice-president Gurminder Randhawa, along with a delegation, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in London on Wednesday evening.
Advertisement

President of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), UK, Kamal Dhaliwal and vice-president Gurminder Randhawa, along with the IOC UK team, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in London yesterday evening.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister apprised them of various initiatives undertaken by the Himachal Government in the fields of health, education, tourism and environmental conservation. He said that due to the pragmatic efforts of the government, Himachal had reached the fifth rank from 21st in providing quality education to students.

Sukhu said that the people of Himachal Pradesh were facing adverse effects of climate change and the state government had initiated several measures to mitigate its impact. He added that the state government was extending all possible assistance to disaster-affected families from its own resources.

Advertisement

Dhaliwal lauded the state government’s vision and commended the commitment of the state government to sustainable growth and prosperity that would be pioneering for other states. Dehra MLA and Chief Minister's wife Kamlesh Thakur, IOC general secretary Vikram Duhan, Sandeep Soni, Mohammed Khaleelullah, Yash Solanki, Rupinder Gill and Pammi Cheema were also present.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts