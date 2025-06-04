ULBs given powers to approve structures up to 600 sq m area

Permissions for approval of buildings having up to 600 sq mts floor area in all planning areas have now been entrusted to the urban local bodies (ULBs), which were earlier exercised by Director Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department.

The state government has vested the powers to approve projects up to 600 sq mts floor area only in areas which fall under the ambit of Planning Areas as per the TCP Act, 1977. The move is aimed at facilitating early approvals for smaller structures as now they will be dealt with at the local level without delays as was the case when permissions were earlier granted by Director, TCP. It was felt that people were being inconvenienced as they had to wait for approvals for very long periods.

A notification to this effect has been issued by Principal Secretary, TCP Davesh Kumar. As per this notification, henceforth permission for construction of structures having more than 600 sq mts of floor area will rest with the urban local bodies in eight municipal corporations, 25 municipal councils and 24 Nagar Panchayats. This condition will be applicable under various sections of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1977.

As far as construction of buildings with floor area between 600 sq mts and 10,000 sq mts is concerned, the approval will be granted by Director, Town and Country Planning Department. In case of building projects having more than 10,000 sq mts floor area, the approval will have to be taken from the Cabinet.

In case of Dalhousie Planning Area and Manali Agglomeration of Kullu Valley Planning Area, municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats the permission for approval up to 600 sq mts floor area will lie with Deputy Commissioner, executive officers and secretaries as they do not have adequate staff strength.

The municipal corporations where power to approve structures up to 600 sq mts floor area include Shimla, Dharamsala, Solan, Palampur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Una and Baddi. The municipal councils which have been given powers, which vested earlier with Director, TCP, include Chamba, Rampur, Bilaspur, Nahan. Paonta Sahib, Nalagarh, Parwanoo, Naina devi, Santokhgarh, Kangra, Nurpur, Nagrota, Theog, Rohru, Ghumarwin, Sundernagar, Kullu, Sujanpur, Ner Chowk, Sarkaghat, Jogindernagar, Mehatpur, Nadaun, Baijnath, Paprola and Sunni.

The Nagar Panchayats where this decision will be enforced include Narkanda, Chopal, Amb, Gagret, Bhota, Telai, Bhuntar, Kotkhai, Jubbal, Arki, Rajgarh, Daulatpur, Tahliwal, Dehra, Jwalamukhi, Jwali, Rewalsar, Karsog, Banjar, Kandaghat, Nerwa, Chirgaon and Shahpur.