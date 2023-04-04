Himachal: ULBs not empowered, defeating spirit of 74th Amendment, says CAG report

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 3

Despite the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, aimed at empowering the urban local bodies, no concrete steps have been taken in Himachal Pradesh in this direction defeating the very spirit of the legal provisions.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the audit on the efficacy of the implementation of the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992 from April 2015 to March 2020 was laid in the Vidhan Sabha today by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The report points out that the amendment was not supported by firm action in terms of empowerment of the ULBs.

In case of financial powers, the ULBs had limited access to financial resources and were largely dependent on fiscal transfers which constituted 78 per cent of their total revenue while their own revenue was just 22 per cent of the total revenue.

In case of Shimla and Dharamsala Smart City Mission, the two special purpose vehicles were directly accountable to the state government than to the two MCs. The CAG report also mentions that the Shimla MC has limited control over the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigan Ltd, thereby defeating the very purpose of the devolution of powers.

Allocation of performance grants of Rs 32.44 crore for 2017-20 had not yet been received. During 2015-16, Rs 4.08 crore were released in excess of the mandated devolution by the Finance Commission whereas there was a shortfall of Rs 6.07 crore against the mandated devolution during 2016-17 to 2019-20.

Also, the ULBs had the powers to collect taxes like property tax but the powers to revise rates, method of assessment, exemptions, etc were vested with the state government. There was also no uniformity in method of levying property tax.

Also in most ULBs the meetings of the houses were not held regularly. Only 173 meetings were held in three ULBs of Solan, Nahan and Sunni against the prescribed number of 3,640 meetings. No meetings were held in the remaining selected 11 ULBs.

It has been pointed out that the budget exercise too was flawed and resulted in preparation of unrealistic and unscientific budgets. The ULBs had inadequate employees as the vacancy ranges from 35 to 57 per cent in most bodies.

Limited access to financial resources