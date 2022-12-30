Ultimatum to vacate buildings till Jan 15

Nurpur, December 29
Following a written complaint by the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane construction company, the Jawali SDM-cum-NHAI-designated Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) today visited Batees Meel and owners who didn’t vacate their buildings even after receiving the compensation from the NHAI.
As per information, the NHAI has acquired 50 private structures, including residential and commercial buildings, in the 9-km stretch from Bhedkhud to Batees Meel for the highway widening project.
Talking to The Tribune, SDM Mahinder Pratap Singh said these owners had been given the compensation by the NHAI in April this year and two-month notices were served on them for vacating their possession but they had failed to do so.
He said these building owners were persuaded to vacate their possession till January 15 so that the ongoing highway widening work doesn’t get affected.
The SDM further said action would be taken against the erring building owners if they didn’t vacate their possession in the given time limit. He also advised them to submit their applications to the CALA if they had any grievances relating to the non-receipt of compensation or any other issue.
