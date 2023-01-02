Ultra Tech to supply cement for govt works

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 1

Adani Group’s loss has become a gain for the Ultra Tech Cements as the latter has bagged orders to provide cement for government works across the state. The civil supplies corporation, which entrusts this work to various cement manufacturing companies, has directed the Ultra Tech Cements to cater to the government sector works.

Manufacturing work was suspended at Adani Group’s two plants Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) at Darlaghat in Solan and ACC plant in Barmana, Bilaspur, on December 15 as transporters declined to accept lower freight.