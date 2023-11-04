Ultra trail run flagged off from Narkanda

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 3

The Silk Route Ultra Trail (SRUT) run from Narkanda to Sarahan was flagged off in the evening today.

The third edition of the trail run, organised by the Himalayan Expedition, will explore the ancient and untamed terrains of the Himalayas through the old Hindustan-Tibet road.

As per the organisers, around 60 participants are taking part in the run. The participants from across the country, include army personnel. There is one participant each from the US and Nepal, giving the event an international flavour.

The event will feature four challenging categories —100km, 55km, 33km and 15km. The ultra-trail run will offer ultimate challenges that will test not only the physical capabilities, but also the mental fortitude of the participants.

“The participants will trace the footsteps of ancient merchants and explorers on what was once the oldest and most enigmatic trade route in the heart of the Himalayas,” the organisers said.

The run was flagged off by Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore and Shimla DC Aditya Negi.

#Shimla