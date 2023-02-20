Ultrasound machine at hospital gathering dust, no radiologist

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, February 19

An ultrasound machine installed at the 200-bed Civil Hospital here has been lying non-functional for the past one year after the transfer of the radiologist.

Patients from Nurpur, Indora, Jawali, Fatehpur and Bhatiyat Assembly constituencies are facing problems in getting the tests done at this specialty hospital.

The state Health Department has failed to post any radiologist or make alternative arrangements, forcing patients to visit private laboratories at Pathankot (Punjab), Jassur and Nurpur for the test. In government hospitals, the ultrasound test is free of cost whereas the private laboratories charge Rs 700 to Rs 800. Apart from this, patients have to bear the travelling expenses.

Pregnant women, who have to undergo such examination, are the worst sufferers. Under the Centrally sponsored Janani Shishu Suraksha Programme, all clinical tests, including the ultrasound of expectant mothers, are free of cost. This programme has been badly affected due to the vacant post of the radiologist in the hospital. Expectant mothers are forced to bear the high cost of ultrasound tests in private clinics.

Patients have to spend a hefty amount in getting their ultrasound examination in the private clinics or laboratories.

The residents have demanded posting of a regular radiologist in the hospital. They have further urged the authorities to at least make temporary arrangement of a radiologist on deputation twice or thrice a week. Enquiries reveal that the post of the radiologist and radiographer have been lying vacant in the Jawali civil hospital for the past few years. No X-ray has been conducted in the hospital facility for the past three years whereas ultrasound tests have also been discontinued now.

Dr Sushil Sharma, hospital’s Medical Superintendent, said he had written to the higher authorities about the vacant post of the radiologist. “The Health Department has an acute shortage of radiologists,” he admitted.

