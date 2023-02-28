UltraTech management refuses to put revised freight on hold

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 27

A confrontation was on the cards between the Baga-based UltraTech Cement management and six transport societies plying trucks for the plant with the former refusing to put on hold the revised freight rate at a meeting held today at Shalaghat.

The transporters requested the plant management not to implement the reduced freight till an amicable decision was arrived at between them but this was not acceptable to the plant management, said Daulat Singh, general secretary, Joint Action Committee.

A marathon meeting was held from 11.30 am to 6 pm to discuss the issue.

The transporters insisted that the freight has been reduced unilaterally by the company and the transport societies had not been taken into confidence. They added that such one-sided decisions would not be implemented by them. A 15-point charter of demands was put forth by the transporters before the plant management.

With a four-lane highway likely to be made functional in the next few months, the transporters further feared loss of work as their distance would be reduced by about 25 km. The plant management has decided to refer all issues to higher management. The next meeting will be held on March 13.

As per the letter issued by the UltraTech management last Friday, freight rate of Rs 10.30 per tonne per km (PTPK) and Rs 9.30 PTPK has been notified for the hilly terrain for the rigid axle and multi-axle vehicles, respectively.