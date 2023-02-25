UltraTech to reduce freight by 13 paise

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 24

Days after the freight rate dispute between the Adani Group management and transporters was settled, the UltraTech Cement factory at Baga in Arki subdivision of Solan district has decided to reduce freight by 13 paise per tonne per km (PTPK).

Had raised rate recently UltraTech mgmt had recently raised freight at Baga in Arki by 13 paise from Rs 10.58 PTPK to Rs 10.71 PTPK

This was done after the state government increased the fuel price by Rs 3 a litre

The UltraTech management had recently raised the freight at Baga by 13 paise from Rs 10.58 PTPK to Rs 10.71 PTPK. This was done after the state government increased the fuel price by Rs 3 a litre.

UltraTech had raised the freight rate while the transporters and the Adani Group management at Darlaghat in Solan and Barmana in Bilaspur were trying to resolve the dispute. Since the freight rate for single-axle trucks engaged with the Ambuja Cement unit at Darlaghat and ACC Ltd at Barmana has been fixed at Rs 10.30 PTPK, the Ultratech management decided to revoke the freight hike. It had yesterday conveyed its decision to the transporters, who are opposing it. However, a meeting has been called

on February 27 to discuss the contentious issue.

Transporters said the 13 paise increase in freight implemented recently was in line with the laid out formula for rate hike whenever there is a hike in the fuel price. More than 3,000 vehicles are engaged in transporting UltraTech cement bags, including about 2,224 single-axle trucks which will be hit by the reduction in freight.

The UltraTech management had made the most of the situation when the two cement plants at Darlaghat and Barmana were closed for two months. It had bagged orders for the supply of cement to the government sector.