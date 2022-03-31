Una: 3 jailed for duping youth

UNA, MARCH 30
Una Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandeep Suhag has sentenced three persons to rigorous imprisonment for duping a youth to the tune of Rs 4.45 lakh on the pretext of helping him settle in a foreign country.
According to District Attorney Bhishm Chand, on March 21, 2009, Harneek Singh had complained that Rajinder Pal Singh of Patiala, Maya Devi of Una and Gurjeet Singh of Gondpur Banehra village in Amb had promised to send him to Australia.
The complainant had alleged that even after paying Rs 4.45 lakh, the accused did not fulfil their promise. They even refused to pay back the money. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...