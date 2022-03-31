Una: 3 jailed for duping youth

Our Correspondent

UNA, MARCH 30

Una Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandeep Suhag has sentenced three persons to rigorous imprisonment for duping a youth to the tune of Rs 4.45 lakh on the pretext of helping him settle in a foreign country.

According to District Attorney Bhishm Chand, on March 21, 2009, Harneek Singh had complained that Rajinder Pal Singh of Patiala, Maya Devi of Una and Gurjeet Singh of Gondpur Banehra village in Amb had promised to send him to Australia.

The complainant had alleged that even after paying Rs 4.45 lakh, the accused did not fulfil their promise. They even refused to pay back the money. —