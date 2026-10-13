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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una administration makes registration of coaching centre compulsory

Una administration makes registration of coaching centre compulsory

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishant Jaswal.
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The Una district administration has made registration mandatory for all private coaching centres operating in the district under the Coaching Centres (Registration and Regulation) Rules.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishant Jaswal issued the directive following a meeting of the district-level committee constituted to oversee the process.

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Jaswal said coaching centres must provide adequate classrooms in proportion to the number of students, proper lighting, ventilation, clean drinking water, restrooms, fire safety measures and other essential facilities. They must also comply with prescribed norms governing teaching methods, curriculum, class schedules and the quality of education.

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The registration fee has been fixed at Rs 50,000, with renewal required every three years at a fee of Rs 25,000. Jaswal said the regulations aimed to ensure student safety, basic amenities, fee transparency and compliance with prescribed standards.

The managements of coaching centres will have to submit applications to the office of the Deputy Director of Higher Education. The district-level committee will scrutinise the applications and registration certificates will be issued only to centres meeting the prescribed criteria. Applicants whose cases are rejected will get three months to rectify deficiencies and resubmit their applications, he said.

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Jaswal said registered coaching centres would be periodically inspected and monitored. Complaints against them would be investigated and action would be taken as per the rules. Centres found violating the prescribed norms and conditions could face penalties.

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