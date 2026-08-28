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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una BJP joins panchayat’s agitation for control over Pir Nigaha shrine

Una BJP joins panchayat’s agitation for control over Pir Nigaha shrine

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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BJP workers stage a protest in Una demanding the handing over the management of the Pir Nigaha shrine to Basoli panchayat on Thursday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
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The Una unit of the BJP on Thursday joined the ongoing stir of the residents of Basoli panchayat, who had been urging the district administration to hand over of the management of the Pir Nigaha shrine. Basoli panchayat had been managing the shrine located in its area since 1960s but the district administration appointed the Una Block Development Officer as its administrator when the panchayat was dissolved for elections to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs). The residents of Basoli panchayat and the elected PRI members had been demanding the handing over of the shrine administration but during numerous interactions with Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, the latter had said that the matter had been referred to the government for the final decision.

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After the Deputy Commissioner promulgated Section 163 of the BNS at the mini secretariat, preventing the gathering of three or more persons, Basoli residents shifted the venue of their protest to the municipal park in the city where they sit on a dharna every day.

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Meanwhile, BJP workers joined the protest. They marched from the main bus stand to the municipal park, shouting slogans against the state government and the district administration. Zila Parishad member Anu Thakur said that they would intensify their protest every day. She added that elderly residents were falling ill while taking part in protests in intense heat and humidity. She accused the district administration and the state government of being insensitive towards the issue.

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Harpal Singh, chairman of the Una Panchayat Samiti, said that the district administration should immediately hand over the management of the Pir Nigaha shrine to Basoli panchayat, failing which the BJP would step up its campaign. He added that their protest would continue till the temple management was not handed over to the panchayat. — OC

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