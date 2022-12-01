Una clubs invited to apply for awards

Our Correspondent

Una, November 30

The district Youth Services and Sports Department has invited applications from youth clubs for three awards for the current financial year.

In a communiqué issued here today, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Chander Mohan Sharma said that applications on the prescribed format should reach his office by December 14.

He said that the applications would be evaluated on a number of parameters, including development of youth, checking drug abuse and voluntary activities for the development of society, besides activities for promoting culture, adventure and social harmony.

He added the first three prizes carry rewards of Rs 51,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000. Interested youth clubs could get additional information by calling on phone number: 9816971991.