Una college boys, Paonta Sahib girls win inter-college hockey titles

The three-day inter-college hockey tournament concluded at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex today. The tournament was hosted by Government College, Una. Director of the Higher Education Department Sunita Singh was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The championship title in the girls’ section went to the team from Government College, Paonta Sahib, which defeated Government College, Una, by five goals to nil. In the boys’ final, the host team from Government College, Una, won the title by defeating Government College, Paonta Sahib, by three goals to one.

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The girls’ team from Government College, Solan, and the boys’ team from Government College, Ghumarwin, secured bronze medals. Government College, Una, Principal Meeta Sharma thanked the teams and officials who had come from across the state to participate in the tournament.