Una college seminar highlights green economy, self-employment

A seminar on ‘Entrepreneurship and Green Economy’ was held at Government College, Una, on Monday under the aegis of the Department of Economics. Meet Kumar Shah, an advisor on artificial intelligence at Global Young Founders, Hyderabad, delivered the keynote address. Around 150 students from the Economics and Business Administration departments participated in the event.

College Vice-Principal Puneet Prem Kanwar said the students were given detailed insights into green entrepreneurship, innovation, environmental conservation and opportunities for self-employment. He noted that useful products such as incense sticks could be manufactured from flowers offered at temples, while agricultural and other organic waste could be used to create a variety of useful products.

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The speaker said that viewing waste materials as resources could open up new business opportunities while helping reduce environmental pollution, optimise the use of natural resources and generate employment at the local level. The students were encouraged to think beyond conventional approaches, seek innovative solutions to local problems, and contribute to environmental conservation and social welfare alongside pursuing economic gains.

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A quiz competition was also organised during the event to assess the students’ knowledge and understanding of the subject. MA Economics student Ankita Chaudhary secured the first position, while BA third-year student Shivansh Sharma secured the second position. Prof Rashpal of the Department of Business Administration coordinated the seminar.