Una college shuttlers win tourney

Una, November 19
The team from Government College, Una, won the inter-college men’s badminton championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here today.
The team from Government College, Sanjauli, was the first runner-up and the team from Government College, Kotshera, secured the third position.
As many as 39 teams from various colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University participated in the three-day tournament.
Industries Department Joint Director Anshul Dhiman gave away the prizes. Sat Dev Bhardwaj, Principal of the host college, was also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince
India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...
Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak
Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali