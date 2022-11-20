Una college shuttlers win tourney

Our Correspondent

Una, November 19

The team from Government College, Una, won the inter-college men’s badminton championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here today.

The team from Government College, Sanjauli, was the first runner-up and the team from Government College, Kotshera, secured the third position.

As many as 39 teams from various colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University participated in the three-day tournament.

Industries Department Joint Director Anshul Dhiman gave away the prizes. Sat Dev Bhardwaj, Principal of the host college, was also present.