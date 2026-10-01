Una college to host international seminar from Nov 19

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has sanctioned an international seminar on the theme “Emerging Technologies, Innovation, and Inclusive Socio-Economic Transformation: Global Perspectives for Viksit Bharat @2047” to the Government College, Una, which will host the two-day seminar from November 19 on its campus.

College Principal Dr Meeta Sharma said the Department of Economics would organise the seminar, which will be funded by the ICSSR. The seminar aims to provide an academic platform for academicians, researchers, scholars and subject experts from India and abroad to discuss emerging issues related to technology, innovation and inclusive socio-economic development.

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Dr Sharma said research papers would be presented and discussions held on various important economic, social and developmental issues. She said Dr Sham Singh Bains, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, would be the seminar convenor.

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Dr Bains said the seminar would cover important areas including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainable agriculture, rural development, the digital economy, entrepreneurship, employment, public policy, social justice, tribal development, education and human development.