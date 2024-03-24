Una constable booked for rape

Shimla, March 23
A police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Saturday. Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the victim and the accused met five years ago.
As per the complainant, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and lured her into a physical relationship, Singh said. The accused, who is now posted as a constable, later refused to marry the woman, claiming that his family was against their marriage, the SP said. A case has been registered against the constable and further investigation is underway, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi