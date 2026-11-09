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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una couple run over by neighbour’s jeep after Diwali clash, both killed

Una couple run over by neighbour’s jeep after Diwali clash, both killed

On Diwali night, a minor incident triggered a brawl, leading to a physical altercation at Badoli village

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 06:16 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Forensics investigating the crime scene at Badoli village. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
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A husband-and-wife duo, residents of Badoli village in Una district, were killed when their neighbour, in a fit of anger, allegedly drove his jeep over them on Diwali night. Onkar Singh (43) and his wife, Beena Devi (42), were rushed to the Una District Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Jarnail Singh, the couple’s neighbour, who was also seriously injured, has been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

According to informed sources, the two families were not on good terms. On Diwali night, a minor incident triggered a brawl, leading to a physical altercation. It is reported that on the night of November 8, when Diwali festivities were in full swing, a firecracker lit at the neighbour’s house inadvertently landed in the other family’s courtyard.

Both families got involved in the fight, during which blows were exchanged and agricultural tools were used. Jarnail Singh was hit with a sharp-edged weapon, while his father, Ajmer Singh, and mother, Sushma Devi, were also attacked and sustained injuries. It is reported that, in a fit of anger, Ajmer got into his Thar jeep and ran over Onkar and Beena.

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All three were rushed to the Una District Hospital, where the couple was declared dead. Jarnail was admitted to the emergency ward for first aid before being referred to the PGI. Just then, relatives and family members of the deceased rushed into the emergency ward and created a ruckus, smashing doors and hurling furniture at the injured Jarnail and his 15-year-old son, Keshav. The hospital’s private security personnel and some policemen present at the spot somehow managed to bring the situation under control.

Una SP Sachin Hiremath said that as soon as the police received information, a team was rushed to the district hospital. He said that, prima facie, there were reports that the two families did not have good relations, but the exact cause that led to the incident was yet to be established. He said a case under Section 103 of the BNS had been registered on the complaint of Ajmer Singh.

The SP said a forensic team from Dharamsala had reached the spot on Monday and collected samples besides recording evidence. Regarding the incident at the district hospital, he said the accused had been identified, including one juvenile, and appropriate action was being taken as per the law.

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