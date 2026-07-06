Una dairy farmers protest cap on milk procurement by state MILKFED

Dairy farmers on Monday staged a protest in front of the office of the HP MILKFED collection centre in the Lalsinghi area of Una city over a number of issues that they had been facing regarding the sale of milk to the organisation for the past many months. Rajinder Kumar, one of the protesters, said that the state government had recently imposed a cap on the maximum amount of milk that a farmer could sell to MILKFED. He added that the capping had been fixed at 20 litres per day. Farmers were not being paid regularly and their payments remained unpaid for two to three months.

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The milk producers also protested against the management of MILKFED for disallowing new farmers from selling their milk to the government centre. They said that these orders were against natural justice and were aimed at discouraging young entrepreneurs from taking up dairy business.

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Meanwhile, Plant Operator at the Una MILKFED collection-cum-Chilling Center, Akshay Khanna expressed his helplessness on addressing the demands of the dairy farmers. Meanwhile, Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti also reached the milk plant and spoke to the Plant Operator and Kangra-based MILKFED Unit in-charge Akhilesh Parashar. The latter informed Satti that the issue of a cap on the maximum procurement of milk had been taken up with the headquarters for relaxation since dairy farmers, who had milk production exceeding 20 litres per day, would have to seek other marketing options.

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Meanwhile, Satti, while addressing mediapersons, asked the state government to address the three issues at the earliest. He said that as per his knowledge, the payments for May were credited to the bank accounts of the farmers on Monday, but payments for June were still pending.