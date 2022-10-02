Una DC honours five nonagenarian voters

Our Correspondent

Una, October 1

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma honoured five nonagenarian voters on the occasion of ‘International Day of Older Persons’ here today. He presented them a copy of the State Chief Election Officer’s appeal to cast their vote during the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sharma said India was the biggest democracy in the world and the country’s rich heritage and culture was unique in rendering unity in diversity to the citizens. He said that the experienced and elderly citizens were the ambassadors of the society and the younger generations followed them.

The DC said the state Election Department had initiated a campaign to encourage voters to exercise their ballot. The administration had also set a target of 80 per cent voting in the forthcoming poll.