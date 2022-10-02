Una DC honours five nonagenarian voters

Una, October 1
Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma honoured five nonagenarian voters on the occasion of ‘International Day of Older Persons’ here today. He presented them a copy of the State Chief Election Officer’s appeal to cast their vote during the upcoming Assembly elections.
Sharma said India was the biggest democracy in the world and the country’s rich heritage and culture was unique in rendering unity in diversity to the citizens. He said that the experienced and elderly citizens were the ambassadors of the society and the younger generations followed them.
The DC said the state Election Department had initiated a campaign to encourage voters to exercise their ballot. The administration had also set a target of 80 per cent voting in the forthcoming poll.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive