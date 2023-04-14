Una DC unveils yearly credit plan

Una, April 13
Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today unveiled the annual credit plan (ACP) that targets sanctioning of Rs 2,401.56-crore loans by all bank branches in the district during the current financial year.
The plan has been prepared by Punjab National Bank in collaboration with the representatives of the Reserve Bank of India, NABARD and senior managers of all banks in the district.
In a press note issued here, the DC said that out of the total credit outlay of Rs 2,401.56 crore, Rs 2,217.26 crore would be given for two primary sectors, namely industrial and agriculture and allied sectors. A sum of Rs 184.30 crore would be sanctioned as loans to
those operating in the secondary sectors.
He said Rs 870.37 crore would be provided as loan to farmers for crop cultivation, while Rs 78.23 crore would go to farmers for allied activities like horticulture, fisheries, dairy and poultry. Loans worth Rs 870.37 crore would be given to entrepreneurs for setting up and promoting micro, small and medium enterprises, he added.
Lead District Manager Gurcharan Bhatti, NABARD Deputy General Manager Arun Kumar, Kangra Bank Assistant Ganeral Manager Vinod Kumar
and RBI representative Manish Kumar were present on the occasion
