Una DM issues orders to regulate city traffic, traders express concern

Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 07:32 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Una District Magistrate Jatin Lal on Friday issued orders to regulate traffic, ease road congestion and provide safety to pedestrians in the city.

As per directives, a section of the national highway 503 (extension) from Mini Secretariat Chowk to Government College, Una, has been declared as no parking and no-vending zone.

Parking of four-wheelers and putting up stalls for sale of any sort of items has been banned on this stretch and would attract punishment. Only parking of two-wheelers has been allowed within the yellow line marked on the road. Loading and unloading of goods from four-wheelers on this road has also been banned. The police have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the orders.

Further, the stretch from Rotary Chowk to Old Bazaar, Arvind Marg and linking with the national highway near the Una Estate Service Station has been declared as a one-way road for all traffic except two-wheelers. Traffic will only move from Rotary Chowk towards Arvind Marg and not the other way round. The stretch of this road from Rotary Chowk to District Ayurvedic Hospital has been declared no parking, no-vending zone.

Meanwhile, some traders, under the banner of Una Beopar Mandal met the DM, expressing their concern over the orders. They said the police had begun issuing challans even for two-wheelers parked outside their shops.

