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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una engineer goes missing during Nepal floods

Una engineer goes missing during Nepal floods

The family last contacted Sukhwnder Rattan on the night of Aug 25 on a phone call

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 06:31 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Missing engineer's father Hussan Lal. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
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Thirty-two-year-old engineer Sukhwinder Rattan, a resident of Basdehra village in Una subdivision, has been reported missing amid floods in Nepal. His father, Hussan Lal, said he had contacted the Una District Disaster Management Authority, which, in turn, communicated with the concerned authorities in the Union government, seeking assistance in tracing the missing youth.

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Hussan Lal said his son was working as an engineer at the Super Trishuli Hydropower Project-1. The family last contacted him on the night of August 25 during a telephonic conversation. Since then, he said, Sukhwinder’s mobile phone has been switched off.

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Hussan Lal said the company for which his son worked had also been contacted and its officials informed the family that rescue operations were still under way. He said Union government officials had also informed him that 350 persons had already been rescued from the project site and another 100 were being rescued.

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The missing youth’s brother, Virender Rattan, who is also an engineer and works in Dubai, along with another family member, Shubham, from Delhi, has reached Nepal in search of Sukhwinder, Hussan Lal said.

He said Sukhwinder had spent 10 days in Una and returned to Nepal only on August 15. Meanwhile, acquaintances have been continuously visiting the family to keep up their morale until Sukhwinder is traced.

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