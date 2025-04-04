Una Forest Division implements fire prevention measures for summer

With summer approaching and the risk of forest fires increasing, the Una Forest Division has launched several preventive measures to curb their spread. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Rana stated that fire lines spanning 38 km, each 3-m wide, have been cleared of dry vegetation to act as natural barriers against forest fires.

In addition, controlled burning has been conducted across 100 hectares to eliminate highly inflammable materials, such as dry pine needles rich in turpentine resin. Highlighting the urgency of these measures, Rana noted that last summer saw a spike in forest fire incidents due to extreme heat and low rainfall. To mitigate this risk, public participation has been encouraged.

From April 15, the services of 66 fire watchers, one for each forest beat, will be activated. These personnel will serve as the first responders to any forest fire in their designated areas. Meanwhile, the Hans Foundation, a voluntary organisation operating in the Bharwain Range, has launched awareness campaigns to prevent forest fires. Volunteers have conducted public information drives, including street plays, painting competitions, and quizzes, to educate local communities.

Advertisement

The foundation has also dug 300 trenches in vulnerable areas within the Bharwain Forest Range to slow the spread of potential fires. Additionally, the Forest Department will seek assistance from ‘Apda Mitras’ under the District Disaster Management Agency when necessary. Mock drills have already been conducted across all Forest Ranges in Una district to train volunteers in fire-fighting techniques and equipment usage.

To enhance fire detection and response, the Forest Survey of India’s satellite imagery portal provides real-time alerts, instantly notifying the concerned Forest Guard via mobile messages. All Forest Guards have been trained to use this technology effectively.

Advertisement

The DFO urged farmers to avoid burning stubble near forest areas, warning that those with agricultural land within 100m of a forest will face penalties of Rs 5,000 per kanal if found engaging in stubble burning. Farmers beyond this distance must seek prior permission from the Forest Range office to ensure fire safety measures are in place before burning agricultural residues.