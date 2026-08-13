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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una gears up for Shravan Ashtami fair

Una gears up for Shravan Ashtami fair

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:42 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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CCTV cameras have been installed at Mata Chintpurni shrine to monitor and prevent criminal activities and to guide devotees in case of an emergency.
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The Una district administration has stepped up security and crowd-management measures for the Shravan Ashtami fair beginning tomorrow at Mata Chintpurni shrine. District Magistrate Jatin Lal has invoked the provisions of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the district, banning the carrying of firearms except by police personnel deployed on duty. To prevent noise pollution, the use of brass bands and other musical instruments, crackers and loudspeakers has also been banned. Devotees arriving from outside the district carrying such items will have to deposit them at police checkpoints near the temple.

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The DM’s orders also strictly prohibit the use of polythene bags and ‘langars’ in open spaces or along roadsides. The Health Department has stocked emergency medicines at a makeshift camp near the temple.

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Mata Chintpurni Temple Trust has made it clear that ‘darshans’ will be allowed only on a turn-wise basis after registration at computerised counters. Devotees will have to carry their registration slips during the ‘darshans’.

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Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor and prevent criminal activities and to guide devotees in case of an emergency.

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