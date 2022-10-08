Una gets development projects worth Rs 200 cr

Our Correspondent

Una, October 7

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth about Rs 200 crore in the Una Assembly segment here today. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a public gathering, said that the Congress was undertaking a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ but several of its leaders were on a ‘Congress Chhodo’ campaign. He added that senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad had left the Congress and several of them in Himachal such as Pawan Kajal, Lakhwinder Rana, Yog Raj and Harsh Mahajan had joined the BJP.

He said that the Union Government had sanctioned a bulk drug park in Una district, which would prove to be a boon to the economy of the state. He added that with the setting up of the bulk drug park, India’s dependence on foreign countries for raw materials would minimise. “Thousands of crores of rupees will be saved, as pharmaceutical companies will get raw material in the state itself and the manufacturing cost of medicines will also decrease,” he claimed.

He announced the upgrade of government middle schools at Batoli and Jagran to high schools, government primary schools at Lal Singhi to the middle level and the opening of a primary health centre in Nangran gram panchayat. He also announced the starting of science classes in Government Senior Secondary School at Kutharkalan and commerce classes in another school of the area.

Thakur inaugurated 20 projects worth Rs 144.39 crore, including a Mother Child Health Care Centre, District Secretariat building, ITI building at Mehatpur, new Circuit House in Una, 30-bed CHC building at Basdehra, HP Pollution Control building in Una, Conference Hall in Veterinary Hospital, Una; Press Club building at Rampur, seed processing plant and seed storage capacity, National Career Service Building for Special People and various drinking and irrigation schemes.

Anurag said that a satellite centre of the PGI, Chandigarh, was coming up in Una at a cost of over Rs 400 crore. It would provide specialised health care facilities to the people of the area. He added that the IIT, Mandi; IIM, Sirmaur; and Central University of Himachal, Kangra, were a few gifts of the Central Government to the people of the state.