DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una Govt College team wins Inter-College Cross Country

Una Govt College team wins Inter-College Cross Country

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The winners of the women’s inter-college cross-country tournament in Una on Wednesday.
Advertisement

The Inter-College Cross Country championship hosted by Government College, Una, concluded at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday. Around 200 sportspersons from 32 colleges comprising 19 men and 13 women teams participated in the tournament. Former Una MLA Satpal Singh Raizada gave away prizes to the winners. In the men’s category, Government College, Una, won the gold medal, while Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Chaura Maidan, Kotshera, won the silver medal and Government College, Amb, bagged the bronze medal.

In the women’s category, Government College, Hamirpur, won the gold medal, while Government College, Una, secured the silver medal and RKMV, Shimla, won the bronze medal. Raizada said that sports helped in developing a healthy body and a sharp intellect. He commended the hosts for arranging the tournament. Tournament organising secretary Vinod Kumar also addressed the particiapants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts