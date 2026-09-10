Una Govt College team wins Inter-College Cross Country

The Inter-College Cross Country championship hosted by Government College, Una, concluded at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday. Around 200 sportspersons from 32 colleges comprising 19 men and 13 women teams participated in the tournament. Former Una MLA Satpal Singh Raizada gave away prizes to the winners. In the men’s category, Government College, Una, won the gold medal, while Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Chaura Maidan, Kotshera, won the silver medal and Government College, Amb, bagged the bronze medal.

In the women’s category, Government College, Hamirpur, won the gold medal, while Government College, Una, secured the silver medal and RKMV, Shimla, won the bronze medal. Raizada said that sports helped in developing a healthy body and a sharp intellect. He commended the hosts for arranging the tournament. Tournament organising secretary Vinod Kumar also addressed the particiapants.

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