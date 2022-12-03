Una govt school head thrashes 2 pupils, booked

Our Correspondent

UNA, DECEMBER 2

The local police today booked the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Dhamandri, for beating up two students yesterday.

As per information, about 12 students of Classes XI and XII were called to the principal’s office after a tap in the toilet was reported broken. Other teachers were also present in the office. One of the students said they had any knowledge on how the tap broke. Acting in a rage, the principal beat up two students severely and threatened to issue them bad character certificates.

The parents took the two students to the district hospital where they are under treatment. Higher Education Department Deputy Director Janak Singh today reached the school to take first-hand information about the incident. He said though the injuries to the students were minor, departmental action would be initiated.