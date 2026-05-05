Una Gurukul’s Sanchita secures 2nd position in science stream across HP

Twenty-four students of different schools of Una district made it to the merit list of the Class XII examination results declared by the Himachal Board of School Education on Monday.

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Sanchita Dhiman, a science student of Gurukul Public Senior Secondary School at Pakka Paroh village in Amb subdivision of Una district, secured 493 marks (98.6 per cent) and the second place in the science stream in the state. She also secured the overall fifth position in the state. Three other students of the school also made it to the merit list.

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Sanchita’s father is a computer operator at the office of the Block Development Officer while her mother is a homemaker. She credited her parents and teachers with her success. She said that “the number of hours being put into studies does not matter, what matters is the effectiveness and quality of studies. I studied around five hours a day at home.”

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She said that she wanted to become a doctor and save human lives.