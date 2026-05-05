icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una Gurukul’s Sanchita secures 2nd position in science stream across HP

Una Gurukul’s Sanchita secures 2nd position in science stream across HP

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:46 AM May 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
(From left) Anisha Attri, Anshika Thakur, Sanchita Dhiman and Shaurya Bhardwaj of Gurukul Public School, Una, who have secured meritorious positions in the Class XII exam results.
Advertisement

Twenty-four students of different schools of Una district made it to the merit list of the Class XII examination results declared by the Himachal Board of School Education on Monday.

Advertisement

Sanchita Dhiman, a science student of Gurukul Public Senior Secondary School at Pakka Paroh village in Amb subdivision of Una district, secured 493 marks (98.6 per cent) and the second place in the science stream in the state. She also secured the overall fifth position in the state. Three other students of the school also made it to the merit list.

Advertisement

Sanchita’s father is a computer operator at the office of the Block Development Officer while her mother is a homemaker. She credited her parents and teachers with her success. She said that “the number of hours being put into studies does not matter, what matters is the effectiveness and quality of studies. I studied around five hours a day at home.”

Advertisement

She said that she wanted to become a doctor and save human lives.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts