Una-Hamirpur rail link soon: Sports Minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 15

Hamirpur will be connected with railway line soon. This was stated by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Services, at Sujanpur today. Anurag was in the town to inaugurate the national-level Holi Utsav at Sujanpur.

He said the Congress never wanted growth in the district and party leaders were expert in creating hurdles in the development process. He said the first survey for the proposed Una–Hamirpur railway line had been completed and an estimate for the project prepared on the basis of the survey. The estimate of the proposed project was around Rs 6,800 crore.

Anurag alleged that leaders of the Opposition only misled people with fake promises of development and they did nothing on the ground. He alleged that corruption was rife in the Congress with every rank and file of the party involved in it.

Anurag said AAP made false promises to grab power in Punjab. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was also present.

Earlier, Anurag performed prayers at the heritage Murli Manohar temple and inaugurated the exhibition stalls. He also inaugurated the first cultural night of the festival.