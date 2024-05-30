Una hits record 46°C

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 29

The mercury has started soaring past record highs in the hill state. On Wednesday, Una recorded its highest temperature ever at 46°C. The previous record was 45.2°C, registered on May 23, 2013.

Meanwhile, several other towns are perilously close to their record marks. Shimla, for instance, today touched 31.7 °C, just a little short of its record high of 32.4°C.

Similarly, several other towns such as Dharamsala, Sundernagar, Kangra and Bilaspur are likely to breach their highest marks if the heat wave persists. The highest temperature was recorded in Neri (Hamirpur) today at 46.3°C.

However, the anticipated rain at isolated places from tomorrow would offer some hope and relief to the people of the state. Over the next few days, there is a likelihood of rain and thunderstorm, which would help tame the soaring temperatures.

Meanwhile, the continuous dry and hot weather conditions are having a severe impact on the yield and quality of fruits and vegetables.

“As far as fruit growers are concerned, the impact is severe in the lower altitudes. There’s no moisture left in the soil, and it is affecting the size of the fruit,” said Kapoor Jistu, a grower in the Kotgarh area of Shimla district. “Moreover, young plants have either dried up or are on the verge of dying. Most growers depend on rains for irrigation. If there’s no rain soon, the damage will increase manifold.”

Vegetable growers are sailing in the same boat as fruit growers. Due to excessive heat, peas, cauliflower and French beans are shrivelling in the fields. “Peas have not developed in the dry and hot weather. I don’t think I will be able to recover even the planation cost this time,” said Rajinder Verma, a vegetable grower from a village near Shimla.

As a result, produce has reduced significantly in the mandis, resulting in the prices shooting up.

“The other problem is the transportation of vegetables to far-off places. Due to the heat, the quality of produce deteriorates significantly by the time it reaches the destination. Due to this, loaders are suffering losses,” said NS Chaudhary, an arhtiya at the Dhalli sabzi mandi.

