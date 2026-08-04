Una hospital to get two new ambulances

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday announced a series of measures to strengthen healthcare, public transport and urban infrastructure in Una district, including the procurement of two fully equipped ambulances for the district hospital and the expansion of electric bus services.

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Chairing the Governing Board meeting of the Hospital Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS), Agnihotri directed the Una Deputy Commissioner to procure two new fully loaded ambulances for the district hospital. He said the decisions taken at the meeting were aimed at making healthcare services more efficient and accessible for the public.

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To ensure that routine works are not delayed due to procedural formalities, the meeting authorised the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and the Medical Superintendent to incur immediate expenditure of up to Rs 5 lakh under various RKS budget heads. It also approved expenditure of up to Rs 15 lakh without prior RKS approval for maintaining sanitation standards in the hospital.

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A committee headed by the Superintendent of Police was constituted to streamline parking arrangements for government and private ambulances on the hospital premises. The meeting also approved installation of proper signages on roads leading to the hospital and streetlights on the approach roads to improve accessibility.

The Governing Board also approved a marginal increase in ambulance charges for patients referred to PGI Chandigarh. At the same time, the CMO was authorised to grant concessions of up to Rs 500 to economically weaker patients. The CMO was also empowered to extend financial assistance from RKS funds to needy patients requiring costly diagnostic tests such as CT scans.

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Agnihotri directed the authorities to fill vacant posts of watchmen and attendants by engaging multi-purpose workers. He also announced an increase of Rs 3,000 per month in the honorarium of employees working under the RKS.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, SP Sachin Hiremath, CMO Dr SK Verma and Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Mankotia were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister flagged off a daily local e-bus service between Una and the Dera Baba Rudranand shrine. Highlighting the government’s push towards electric mobility, Agnihotri said 300 new e-buses were being inducted into the Himachal Road Transport Corporation fleet. Of these, 20 buses would be stationed at the Una depot and 30 at the newly established Haroli e-depot.