Una industrial bodies flay attack on reporter

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 2

Various industrial associations of Una district have criticised the attack on Surinder Sharma, a reporter of a vernacular daily, allegedly by members of the Mehatpur Truck Union while he was covering their dharna outside the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) depot yesterday. The police have booked the union members for assaulting Sharma.

Rakesh Kaushal, president of the Tahliwal Industrial Association, today said that the incident showed the bullying tactics adopted by the truck union. “If mediapersons were not safe, you can imagine the plight of industrialists,” he added.

Kaushal said, “About a month ago, a private vehicle of an industry in the Tahliwal area was forcibly stopped and taken to the local police station. Around 150 members of the Tahliwal Truck Union created a ruckus at the police station. The orders of the Himachal High court against the activities of truck unions are not being implemented in true spirit.”

CS Kapoor, president of the Mehatpur Industrial Association, said that industries were leaving the state due to the hegemony and highhandedness of truck unions. “Mehatpur industries flay the attack on the reporter by truck union members. The government should end the monopoly of the local truck unions to promote industry in the state,” he added.

Sources said that the Mehatpur Truck Union locked horns with the IOC depot after the latter allotted a transportation contract to a private transporter through an open tender. The union members organised a dharna outside the IOC depot to protest against the allotment of work to an outsider.

The contractor, who was awarded the contract, had moved the Himachal High Court for directions to the Una administration to stop union members from blocking his vehicles from entering the IOC depot. After violence, the police made the Mehatpur Truck Union end dharna outside the IOC depot yesterday itself.

SP, Una, Arjit Sen said that two cases had been registered against the members of the Mehatpur Truck Union for holding a dharna and blocking the entry of vehicles to the IOC depot and assaulting reporter Surinder Sharma. He added that the police got the dharna lifted on the directions of the Himachal High Court issued on April 28.

Avinash Menon, president of the Mehatpur Truck Union, said that some unknown people attacked the reporter and they had no role in it. It seemed that some people got angry when the union members were called ‘gunda’ while mediapersons were covering their dharna, he added.

About the union’s protest against the IOC depot, he said that the transporter, who was allotted the transportation work, had violated some conditions of the contract. “We had complained to the Una Deputy Commissioner regarding it but no action was taken. We abided by the Himachal High Court orders and lifted the dharna. We have allowed the vehicles of the contractor to go inside the IOC depot,” he claimed.