Una, Lahaul have better roads than Solan, Shimla

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 9

Una, Kangra and Hamirpur districts top the state in road index while the tribal district of Chamba fares last among 12 districts of the state in this index for the year 2022.

Notwithstanding claims of successive governments of having improved road connectivity in the districts attracting a large number of tourists, the figures point to the contrary

The road index takes into consideration metalled roads as a percentage of total road length in a district and village connectivity with a population of more than 100 as per the 2011 census.

The considerably urban districts of Solan and Shimla figure among six districts whose road index is below the state’s average score of 0.565 according to the figures released by the Department of Economics and Statistics.

Bilaspur, Mandi and the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti have better road index than Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla.

The tribal districts like Kinnaur and Chamba fail to fare on a par with the state’s average road index even after several decades of attaining statehood. Kullu occupies the seventh slot followed Solan, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Shimla and Chamba. The fact that Kinnaur has a better road index than Shimla and Sirmaur reflects the state of affairs of these districts.

With Kullu, Solan and Shimla attracting a sizable flow of tourists having road index lower than the state’s index portray the lacking attention given to the roads considered the lifeline of the state.

In Road Index Chamba district fares at in the last position in the state with an index of 0.047 and Shimla district ranks 11th with a score of 0.187. There is also a considerable gap of 0.940 in the scores of Chamba district and top ranked district Una.

