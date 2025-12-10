Una launches carbon credit-linked plantation drive to boost farmer income

“Him Evergreen,” a project aimed at expanding green cover, enhancing carbon sequestration, and supporting farmers’ incomes, has been launched in Una district by the Forest Department. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Rana shared the details while interacting with the media.

Rana said the initiative was being funded by Proclime Services Pvt Ltd, which signed an MoU with the state government on November 24. The project is open to all regions in the state situated below 1,500 metres in elevation. Under the scheme, forest species will be planted on private land, with agreements signed directly between farmers and the company.

The company will pay the Forest Department Rs 30 per sapling for raising seedlings, while farmers will receive Rs 20 per plant for transport and Rs 50 after planting. In the first year, 5,000 hectares are targeted for plantation with species such as khair, amla, harad, baheda and ritha. As khair yields the highest market value when mature, the department plans to distribute it more widely to maximise farmer benefit.

After five years, carbon credits will be assessed using the internationally recognised VM0047 methodology. Currently valued at USD 25 per credit, the company will retain 65% of the credits, farmers will receive 30% and the state government will get the remaining 5%. Once the trees mature, farmers will have full rights to fell and sell them.

Rana added that the Una Forest Division aims to plant 10 lakh saplings on private land within two years, strengthening green cover, improving the district’s carbon footprint and significantly enhancing farmers’ income.