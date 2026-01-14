Una lecturer to represent state at national event

Daisy Sharma, a lecturer of biology at Government Senior Secondary School, Takka, has been selected to represent Himachal Pradesh at a national-level academic event under Samriddhi, a national level competition for teachers under Kala Utsav 2025-26.
Samriddhi is a flagship initiative aimed at promoting innovation and excellence in school education. Daisy’s selection was on the basis of a state-level competition held by the Education Department. The event will be held in Odisha from January 27 to 29 .
