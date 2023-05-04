Una mini secretariat starts functioning

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 3

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today participated in a yajna at the newly constructed mini secretariat in the dsitrict. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had inaugurated the building before the Assembly elections and was being furnished since then. From today, offices would begin to gradually function from the new building.

Agnihotri said since this five-storey building was more spacious, offices, which were at present scattered at various locations, would be able to function from here for the convenience of people, who would get their works done under one roof.

He said that the ground floor would house a Sugam Kendra, a one-stop facility for various types of licensing and the Aadhaar card office. Tehsil, video conferencing centre and the NIC would be on the first floor, while the second floor would have the offices of the civil subdivision and the Jal Shakti Department.

The offices of the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Revenue Department would be on the third floor, while the office of the Deputy Commissioner and the Assistant Commissioner would be on the fourth floor. The SP office would be on the fifth floor.

Agnihotri said, “Each floor has a waiting room, a meeting hall and lifts for the elderly and physically challenged persons.”

MLAs Sudarshan Babloo (Chintpurni) and Satpal Satti (Una), former Una MLA Satpal Singh Raizada, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma and SP Arijit Sen were also present.