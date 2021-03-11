Una: Mortal remains of forest guard consigned to flames

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 25

The mortal remains of Forest Guard Rajesh Kumar, who succumbed to the burn injuries during a fire-fighting operation in the Saili Gharvasada forest area of Una district, were today consigned to flames at his native village Badoli. Forest minister Rakesh Pathania attended the funeral, besides DC Raghav Sharma, SP Arijit Sen Thakur and DFO Mrityunjay Madhav.

Rajesh Kumar, who was posted in the Ramgarh Forest Range of Una district, had received information regarding a fire incident in the forest area on May 20. At about 7 pm, he, along with three others, ventured into the forest to douse the flames, but was trapped in flames due to strong gusts of wind. He was rescued and brought to Una district hospital from where he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, the same night.

The Forest Guard, who had received 90 per cent burn injuries, died at the PGI on Tuesday. He was cremated today with full state honours. The forest minister met the aggrieved family members and assured all help on behalf of the state government. He said Rajesh had made the supreme sacrifice in the call of duty and the government will accord him the status of a martyr. He also assured to provide government job to one member of the deceased’s family.