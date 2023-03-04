Una-Nangal national highway blocked for 8 hours

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 4

Traffic on Una-Nangal national highway remained disrupted for eight hours on Saturday after residents of Sonali Majra village in Una held a protest alleging death of a youth in private clinic in the Mehatpur area.

The protesters were demanding arrest of doctor accused of causing death of the youth.

The district administration of Una has constituted a medical board to investigate the matter.

Una SP Arjit Sen said a case under Section 304-A of IPC has been registered against the doctor.

A team has been send to arrest the doctor, he added.

Due to traffic jam people travelling on national highway faced harassment.