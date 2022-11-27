Una NCC holds blood donation camp

Our Correspondent

Una, November 26

The local NCC unit organised a blood donation camp at DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, on the occasion of the NCC Raising Day today.

Unit Commanding Officer Col MB Wankhede inaugurated the camp, where cadets of the 6 HP (Independent) NCC unit donated 60 units of blood.

Col Wankhede said various activities were being organised by the NCC in different parts of the country to mark the Raising Day during the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ year.

He said the camp aimed to give out the message that NCC cadets were always willing and fit to serve the country. He added that the Indian Army was strongly standing behind the NCC and countrymen to tide over trying times and to protect the country from external threats.