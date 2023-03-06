Una police arrest drug peddler from Anantnag

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 5

The Una police have arrested a resident of Anantnag (J&K), who was allegedly a bulk supplier of poppy husk in Punjab and Himachal.

Una SP Arjit Sen said the accused was brought from Anantnag to Haroli this morning. He said a case was earlier registered under the NDPS Act at the Haroli police station. The police had seized 18 quintals of poppy husk and arrested six persons from various places in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal in the case.

Sen said the main accused, Manjoor Ahmed Ganni (51) of Anantnag, who was the producer and main supplier of contraband, had been absconding. The police team headed by DSP rank officers had visited Anantnag twice, but the accused could not be arrested, owing to his local connections. The court had subsequently declared him a proclaimed offender, the SP added.

He said senior officers of the Una police were in regular contact with the Anantnag police and had been gathering information about the accused. He said a police team was sent to Anantnag two days ago. Ganni was arrested after a joint operation by the Anantnag and Haroli police and brought to Haroli this morning, he added.

Sen said, “As per the inputs of Anantnag police and local intelligence, the accused was the main producer and supplier of poppy husk in J&K, Himachal, Punjab and other adjoining states. He has also made large properties in Kashmir from the money earned through the illicit trade.”