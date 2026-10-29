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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una police arrest trio with 12.8 gm heroin

Una police arrest trio with 12.8 gm heroin

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Una police.
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The Una police raided a house in Ward No. 5 of Ajouli village and recovered 12.88 gm of heroin from the premises. Three occupants of the house, including two youths from Punjab and one from Bihar, were arrested.

According to a press release by Una SP Sachin Hiremath, the arrested persons were Upendra Maheto, a resident of Madhopur village in Deoaria tehsil of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar; Kartik Kumar, a resident of Shiwalik Colony, Naya Nangal; and Nitish Kumar, a resident of Bhatta colony, Shiwalik Avenue, Naya Nangal.

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Hiremath said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered. Forward and backward linkages in the case were being established, he added.

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