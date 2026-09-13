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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una police arrest two alleged heroin suppliers from Hoshiarpur

Una police arrest two alleged heroin suppliers from Hoshiarpur

Woman among two held in follow-up probe into Amb heroin case

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody.
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Acting on information provided by three persons arrested for possessing heroin, the Una police on Wednesday arrested two alleged drug suppliers from Hoshiarpur. The arrested persons include a woman accused of being one of the main suppliers of drugs in the area.

In a press release issued here, Una SP Sachin Hiremath said on September 9, three persons, including a woman and her son, were arrested from Amb city after 17.68 grams of heroin was recovered from their house. While in police custody, accused Ranjana Devi and her son Nishant provided information about their suppliers.

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Accordingly, Hiremath said Neelam Rani, a resident of Baroti village under Chohal post office, and her accomplice Smail Naag, a resident of JCT Colony, Factory Area, Chohal, both in Hoshiarpur district, were arrested.

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He said preliminary inquiries had revealed that both accused were main suppliers of heroin and other drugs in the Amb Sub Division of Una district.

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