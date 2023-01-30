Una police crack down on illegal mining in dist

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 29

The Una police have launched a crackdown on illegal mining in the district. Sixteen persons have been booked under the Mining Act this year so far. Ninety-four persons have been fined for being allegedly involved in illegal mining.

The police have also seized three Poclain machines, two JCBs, eight tippers and three tractors being allegedly used for illegal mining or carrying illegally mined material.

Una SP Arjit Sen told The Tribune that the police would adopt zero tolerance towards illegal mining. The owners of stone crushers had been told that those using trucks or tippers with extended body would be booked under the Motor Vehicles Act in Una district. In January alone, the police imposed a fine of Rs 5.12 lakh on persons involved in illegal mining, he added.

Illegal mining was most prevalent in the Swan river and its tributaries flowing through Una district. The government had spent about Rs 1,100 crore on the canalisation of the Swan and its tributaries in Una district. Large-scale illegal mining was, however, adversely impacting that effort.

It was also being alleged that illegal mining was causing huge revenue loss to the state in terms of royalty on mined material and the GST.

The Punjab Government has imposed a tax of Rs 5 per cubic feet on the mining material coming from Himachal without a valid M-form. While the Punjab Government was earning over Rs 60 lakh daily by imposing tax on illegally mined material from the hill state, the Himachal Government was losing almost a similar amount of revenue from mining operations in the state.

With the new Congress government focusing on revenue generation, officials have been directed to crack down on illegal mining operations. Sources said that the government was also planning to increase taxes on mining operations. Concerns have also been expressed over increasing interest of legislators in the mining business in the state.

