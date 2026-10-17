DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una police freeze assets worth Rs 71 lakh of two drug peddlers

Una police freeze assets worth Rs 71 lakh of two drug peddlers

80 cases under the NDPS Act registered in the district in 2026

article_Author
Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Una SP Sachin Hiremath
Advertisement

The police on Friday froze assets worth Rs 71.27 lakh belonging to two persons accused of involvement in the illegal drug trade. The action was taken following financial investigations into the cases, according to a press release issued by Una Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Hiremath.

The SP said Kulwinder Gill, a resident of Charatgarh village in the Una subdivision, had been booked under the NDPS Act after 122.960 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his vehicle and residence in 2025. As part of the action, three commercial trucks and bank accounts worth Rs 52,06,366 were frozen.

Advertisement

Hiremath said that in another case registered at the Una Sadar police station in June 2026, assets belonging to Balwinder Kumar of Santoshgarh were also frozen. The assets include agricultural land, a light motor vehicle and bank accounts. The total value of the frozen assets was Rs 19,21,054, the SP said.

Advertisement

The SP said the Una police had so far frozen assets worth Rs 1,57,02,432 belonging to drug peddlers. He added that 80 cases under the NDPS Act had been registered in the district this year. During the period, police recovered 1.583 kg of heroin, 493.63 kg of poppy husk, 2.07 kg of opium, 9.09 kg of marijuana and Rs 9.19 lakh in cash.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts