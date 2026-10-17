Una police freeze assets worth Rs 71 lakh of two drug peddlers

The police on Friday froze assets worth Rs 71.27 lakh belonging to two persons accused of involvement in the illegal drug trade. The action was taken following financial investigations into the cases, according to a press release issued by Una Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Hiremath.

The SP said Kulwinder Gill, a resident of Charatgarh village in the Una subdivision, had been booked under the NDPS Act after 122.960 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his vehicle and residence in 2025. As part of the action, three commercial trucks and bank accounts worth Rs 52,06,366 were frozen.

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Hiremath said that in another case registered at the Una Sadar police station in June 2026, assets belonging to Balwinder Kumar of Santoshgarh were also frozen. The assets include agricultural land, a light motor vehicle and bank accounts. The total value of the frozen assets was Rs 19,21,054, the SP said.

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The SP said the Una police had so far frozen assets worth Rs 1,57,02,432 belonging to drug peddlers. He added that 80 cases under the NDPS Act had been registered in the district this year. During the period, police recovered 1.583 kg of heroin, 493.63 kg of poppy husk, 2.07 kg of opium, 9.09 kg of marijuana and Rs 9.19 lakh in cash.