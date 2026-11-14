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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una police have frozen Rs 88 lakh assets of two drug traffickers: SP

Una police have frozen Rs 88 lakh assets of two drug traffickers: SP

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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SP Sachin Hiremath addresses mediapersons in Una on Friday.
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The Una police have issued orders to freeze assets worth Rs 87.93 lakh of two persons accused of drug trafficking. Una SP Sachin Hiremath, while addressing mediapersons at his office on Friday, said that the district police had frozen total assets worth Rs 2.25 crore belonging to persons involved in drug trafficking.

The SP said that in December 2025, Ankush Parashar, a resident of Ward number 3 in Amb city, was booked under the NDPS Act and on the basis of investigations, his fixed deposits and other bank accounts assessed at Rs 68.72 lakh had been frozen. He added that in another case registered at the Una Sadar police station, on the basis of backward linkages, assets amounting to Rs 19.21 lakh had been frozen, including worth Rs 16 lakh confirmed by the competent authority in New Delhi.

He said that of the total Rs 2.25 crore worth of assets frozen by the Una police so far, various competent authorities had confirmed assets worth Rs 1.01 crore.

Hiremath said that during the current calendar year, the Una police had registered 90 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 152 persons. He added that during this period, 1.66 kg of heroin, 494 kg of poppy husk, 6.16 kg of hashish and 9 kg of marijuana, besides Rs 10 lakh in cash were recovered from the accused persons.

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